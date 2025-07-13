Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

NFLX stock opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,049.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the sale, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,214.52.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

