Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 47.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Leidos by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Leidos by 1,061.1% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $162.07 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $144.99.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.46.

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

