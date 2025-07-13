Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 415.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.
Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of TOL stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
