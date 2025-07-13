Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 2.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,733,000 after buying an additional 281,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after acquiring an additional 863,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 447,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $472,648,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 629,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

