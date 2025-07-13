Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

