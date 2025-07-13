Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 616 Shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 230,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 160,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $689.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.36. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

