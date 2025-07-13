iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,402,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 215,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.24 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

