iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Cwm LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,374,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $498,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

