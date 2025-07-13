iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by A&I Financial Services LLC

A&I Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

