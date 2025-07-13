iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

