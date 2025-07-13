iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $90.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

