Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,608 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

