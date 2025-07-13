Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.63 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $47.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

