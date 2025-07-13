Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,805 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

