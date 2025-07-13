Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 46 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.14 and its 200 day moving average is $375.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

