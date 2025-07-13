Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,652,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 826,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.