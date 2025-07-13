IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.11.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.4%

IDXX opened at $533.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $549.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

