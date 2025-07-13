Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,042,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 208,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Iconic Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
About Iconic Minerals
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
