Hughes Financial Services LLC Sells 484 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Hughes Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

