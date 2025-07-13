High Note Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35,013.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VO opened at $282.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

