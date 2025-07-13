High Note Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $3,702.16 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,894.02 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,704.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,562.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $36.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

