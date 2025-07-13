Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

