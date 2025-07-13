Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FBND opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

