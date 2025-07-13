Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $219.05 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

