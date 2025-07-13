Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 78 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.78. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.93.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

