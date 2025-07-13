Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6,969.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,813 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,675,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,782 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.