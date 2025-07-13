Financial Security Advisor Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 246,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 75.8% during the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.