Financial Contrast: WK Kellogg (KLG) and The Competition

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare WK Kellogg to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg pays out 103.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 69.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WK Kellogg has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Profitability

This table compares WK Kellogg and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg 2.14% 34.88% 5.81% WK Kellogg Competitors -4.99% -201.11% -2.18%

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WK Kellogg has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WK Kellogg’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of WK Kellogg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WK Kellogg and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.71 billion $72.00 million 35.75 WK Kellogg Competitors $13.66 billion $1.19 billion 19.12

WK Kellogg’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WK Kellogg. WK Kellogg is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WK Kellogg and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 3 5 0 0 1.63 WK Kellogg Competitors 647 2858 2965 87 2.38

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential downside of 22.58%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 17.21%. Given WK Kellogg’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WK Kellogg has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

WK Kellogg rivals beat WK Kellogg on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.