FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 890.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.78. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.36 and a 52 week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

