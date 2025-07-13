FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 31,239.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SAP by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,630,000.

SAP Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $300.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $313.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

