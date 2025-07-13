Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $259,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
