Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) vs. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Financial Review

Eli Lilly and Company and Novartis are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and Company and Novartis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 1 3 16 0 2.75 Novartis 3 6 1 1 2.00

Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus price target of $1,012.56, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. Novartis has a consensus price target of $123.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Eli Lilly and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eli Lilly and Company is more favorable than Novartis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

82.5% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and Novartis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company $45.04 billion 16.69 $10.59 billion $12.29 64.55 Novartis $53.22 billion 4.80 $11.94 billion $6.40 18.90

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Eli Lilly and Company. Novartis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novartis pays an annual dividend of $2.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Eli Lilly and Company pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Novartis pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eli Lilly and Company has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Novartis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novartis has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and Novartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 22.67% 85.51% 15.74% Novartis 24.70% 39.44% 16.43%

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Novartis on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity. It also provides oncology products, including Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. In addition, the company offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, severe alopecia areata, and COVID-19; Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis; Omvoh for ulcerative colitis; Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Ebglyss for severe atopic dermatitis; and Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache. Further, it provides Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc.; Biologics, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol; and Dawn Health for the development and commercialization of Ekiva, a digital solution designed for people living with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

