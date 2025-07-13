Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $793.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

