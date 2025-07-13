Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 53,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 247,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.39 price target on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Doubleview Gold Trading Down 1.5%

About Doubleview Gold

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$144.15 million, a PE ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Further Reading

