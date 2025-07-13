Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total value of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,575.60. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.25.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $516.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.52 and a 1-year high of $526.82. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

