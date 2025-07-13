Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.