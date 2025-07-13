Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 7.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $68,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

