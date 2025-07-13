Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Decreased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $126.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

