Defense Stocks To Follow Today – July 12th

GE Aerospace, Boeing, and AeroVironment are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and service military equipment, weapons systems, and related technologies for governments and defense agencies. Because defense spending tends to be relatively stable even during economic downturns, these stocks often exhibit lower volatility than the broader market. They include well-known contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and BAE Systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.49. 7,838,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,492. The company has a market capitalization of $272.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $260.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.68. 6,527,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,229. The company has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.96.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Shares of AVAV traded up $26.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,489. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.28. AeroVironment has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $295.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

