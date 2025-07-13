Cwm LLC Sells 542,796 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,085,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 0.82% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $208,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 746.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,152,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

