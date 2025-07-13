Cwm LLC Purchases 77,547 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 179.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,547 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $37,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $342.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $344.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.87.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
