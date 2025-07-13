Cwm LLC Has $567.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $567,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

