Cwm LLC Has $121.51 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878,259 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $121,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,527,000 after buying an additional 1,770,226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 935,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,915 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 798,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,880,000 after purchasing an additional 186,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 617,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO opened at $112.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $112.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.