Cwm LLC Acquires 233,666 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,213,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,666 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $180,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,090,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 95,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 563.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 176,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

