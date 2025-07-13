CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €103.80 ($120.70) and last traded at €105.10 ($122.21). 109,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.50 ($123.84).
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.
