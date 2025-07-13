Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.9% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $715,793.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,565.05. The trade was a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

