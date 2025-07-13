Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

