Contrasting Lennar (LEN) & Its Peers

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lennar to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lennar pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 13.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.20% 12.73% 8.57% Lennar Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $35.44 billion $3.93 billion 9.43 Lennar Competitors $45.28 billion $1.27 billion 5.64

This table compares Lennar and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lennar’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lennar. Lennar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lennar and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 14 2 1 2.24 Lennar Competitors 379 1824 2063 66 2.42

Lennar presently has a consensus price target of $128.85, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Lennar’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lennar has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lennar has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lennar competitors beat Lennar on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

