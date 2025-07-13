Contrasting Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) & Its Peers

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fortune Brands Innovations to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $4.61 billion $471.90 million 15.83 Fortune Brands Innovations Competitors $26.27 billion $2.36 billion 17.54

Fortune Brands Innovations’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Brands Innovations. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

87.6% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Innovations’ peers have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fortune Brands Innovations pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fortune Brands Innovations pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortune Brands Innovations has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fortune Brands Innovations and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 0 6 5 0 2.45 Fortune Brands Innovations Competitors 173 1319 2029 38 2.54

Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.65%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 9.42% 20.96% 7.50% Fortune Brands Innovations Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations peers beat Fortune Brands Innovations on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands. The Outdoors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking, railing, and cladding under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. The Security segment manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock, American Lock, Yale, and August brands; and fire-resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. The company sells its products through various sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce, and other retail outlets. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

