Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

